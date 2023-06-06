Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift’s friends breathed a sigh of relief after they discovered that the singer called it quits with Matty Healy.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to the situation said that the Anti-Hero hitmaker and The 1975 frontman parted ways after realizing that they are not “compatible” with each other.

However, the singer’s close circle, who was very concerned for her ever since she started dating Healy because of his wild past, has rejoiced.

"Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship,” the source said.

Revealing the real reason why Swift split up with Healy, the source said, “They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other.”

After a month-long controversy about Healy’s wild past and his association with Swift, it was confirmed by TMZ that the duo is no more together.

Some reports even suggested that the relationship was not serious in the first place and Taylor Swift was using Healy as a rebound to get over her breakup from Joe Alwyn.

Right after Swift called it quits with Alwyn following their six-year relationship earlier this year, she began romancing Healy in May.