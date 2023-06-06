 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival
Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be taking a three-week break to focus on his mental health.

The decision comes in order to prioritize his well-being before his performance at Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

In a message shared on social media Capaldi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received during the promotion of his new album but admitted to struggling both mentally and physically due to the demanding schedule.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.”

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at this moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He stated the need to rest and recover in order to be at his best for upcoming shows and ensure that he can continue doing what he loves in the long term. Capaldi had to cancel several shows in Glasgow, Dublin, London, and Norway, including a performance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball on June 11.

He expressed his apologies to fans who had made travel and accommodation arrangements, acknowledging the impact of his decision.

Earlier this year, singer Lewis Capaldi hinted that he might 'quit' his music career over mental health concerns.

The Before You Go artist confessed that his Imposter and Tourette's syndromes might make continuing in music impossible.

The Scottish Singer-songwriter opened up about the challenges and pressure he faced while producing his second album, alongside his documentary and amid the pandemic.

In an interview cited by The Hollywood Reporter the artist said: 

“It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it."

"But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in," Capaldi added.

More From Entertainment:

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake
Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
WGA strike delays 'Community' movie as negotiations stall

WGA strike delays 'Community' movie as negotiations stall
Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way

Kim Cattrall opens up about battling ageing in every way
Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Joe Alwyn 'embarrassed' after Taylor Swift made him fodder for 'You’re Losing Me!'

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why

Arnold Schwarzenegger believes heaven ‘a fantasy’: Here’s why
Emma Watson finds her 'match in intelligence' after Brandon Green split

Emma Watson finds her 'match in intelligence' after Brandon Green split
Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?

Taylor Swift friends finally convinced her to breakup with Matty Healy?

Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles

Riley Keough made ‘conscious’ effort to stay away from mainstream roles
Inside Pete Davidson's 'low-key' relationship with Chase Sui Wonders

Inside Pete Davidson's 'low-key' relationship with Chase Sui Wonders

'The Idol' draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals

'The Idol' draws 913,000 viewers on debut, faces competition from NBA finals
Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori appears ‘trapped, helpless’ in bizarre church look

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori appears ‘trapped, helpless’ in bizarre church look
Matt Rife’s world tour trailer feature Ashton Kutcher as ‘a genie’ and Mila Kunis his ‘dream date

Matt Rife’s world tour trailer feature Ashton Kutcher as ‘a genie’ and Mila Kunis his ‘dream date
Taylor Swift gets emotional amid Matty Healy split performing at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift gets emotional amid Matty Healy split performing at Eras Tour

Uncertainty looms over Johnny Depp return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Uncertainty looms over Johnny Depp return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

Stephen King disses 'Succession' finale, 'A lot of us didn't care'

Stephen King disses 'Succession' finale, 'A lot of us didn't care'