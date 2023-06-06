Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be taking a three-week break to focus on his mental health.

The decision comes in order to prioritize his well-being before his performance at Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

In a message shared on social media Capaldi expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he has received during the promotion of his new album but admitted to struggling both mentally and physically due to the demanding schedule.

“It’s been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of.”

“That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven’t been home properly since Christmas and at this moment I’m struggling to get to grips with it all.”

He stated the need to rest and recover in order to be at his best for upcoming shows and ensure that he can continue doing what he loves in the long term. Capaldi had to cancel several shows in Glasgow, Dublin, London, and Norway, including a performance at Capital FM's Summertime Ball on June 11.

He expressed his apologies to fans who had made travel and accommodation arrangements, acknowledging the impact of his decision.

Earlier this year, singer Lewis Capaldi hinted that he might 'quit' his music career over mental health concerns.

The Before You Go artist confessed that his Imposter and Tourette's syndromes might make continuing in music impossible.

The Scottish Singer-songwriter opened up about the challenges and pressure he faced while producing his second album, alongside his documentary and amid the pandemic.

In an interview cited by The Hollywood Reporter the artist said:

“It’s only making music that does this to me. Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it."

"But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in," Capaldi added.