 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Tom Holland discusses about Spider-Man 4 return

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Tom Holland discusses about Spider-Man 4 return
Tom Holland discusses about Spider-Man 4 return

Tom Holland has recently discussed about Spider-Man 4 return.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Holland said that he wants to expand his horizons when it comes to acting.

“I’m not really concerned about being pigeonholed,” stated the 27-year-old.

The Avengers actor continued, “I really look at my career from my own set of eyes and I worry less about what people think about whether or not they see me as Spider-Man or whether or not they see me as Danny (The Crowded Room).”

The actor remarked, “I see each and every film as a personal achievement.”

“Whether I’m proud of a film or not is really how I kind of weigh up my emotions about something. I try not to look at reviews. I try not to hear what people say around the world. So, it’s not something that I actively do,” explained Holland.

Reflecting on playing Spider-Man for few years, Holland added, “I feel like my agents and I have navigated the industry in a really good way over the last 10 years. But that said, if I just play Spider-Man for the rest of my life, I’d still be the luckiest kid alive. So, there’s no complaints from me here.”

Meanwhile, Holland did not reveal much about fourth Spider-Man.

“I’m going to have to plead the fifth there because I’m not prepared to start talking about the future of Spider-Man,” he told the outlet.

“As everyone knows, I love him. He changed my life. I love the character. Should we find a way to tell his story and do justice to him, we will do so.

More From Entertainment:

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room

Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake
Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival

Lewis Capaldi puts health first with three-week break ahead of Glastonbury Festival
Kaley Cuoco notes her baby daughter ‘loves’ Jonas Brothers

Kaley Cuoco notes her baby daughter ‘loves’ Jonas Brothers
Tom Holland discusses about Spider-Man 4 return

Tom Holland discusses about Spider-Man 4 return
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement