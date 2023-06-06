Kaley Cuoco notes her baby daughter ‘loves’ Jonas Brothers

Kaley Cuoco has recently disclosed her baby girl Matilda is obsessed with Jonas Brothers.



Speaking to E! News, the Based on the True Story actress opened up that she and her partner Tom Pelphrey calm down their two-month-old baby with the band of brothers’ music.

“She loves the Jonas Brothers,” shared Kaley.

The Big Bang Theory remarked, “She's obsessed.”

Kaley mentioned that Matilda also loves Twinkle Twinkle Little Star, besides Jonas Brothers.

“So, if Jonas Brothers could record a 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' that would be really great for our household,” stated the 27-year-old.

When asked how her daughter found out about the brothers’ band.

Kaley replied, “We turned it on, and I thought it was a fluke, and she was listening.”

The Flight Attendant star explained, Then next night I put it on in the bathroom when she was crying, and again she looked up and was listening.”

“I was like ‘oh, it's not a fluke’. She loves them,” quipped Kaley, adding, “So, this is her first crush, on the Jonas Brothers.”