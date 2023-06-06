Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

This Morning host Holly Willoughby has received support of her ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan following criticism over her speech after she returned to the show.



Piers Morgan said on his show Uncensored, “She is in an impossible position. She had to come back contractually and do what she did.”

The outspoken journalist further said: “It is not funny for her… it’s tough, it’s difficult. You are in an arranged marriage in these situations. I was in one myself and suddenly you are divorced, right?”

Earlier in her emotional speech, Holly says, “You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV, and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process.”

She further said, “And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone.”