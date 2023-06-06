Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone has recently opened up on how she got the tickets to her best friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the La La Land actress praised the songstress and revealed that they had been friends since their teenage period.

Stone also mentioned that it was You Belong With Me hit-maker who “hooked” her up with tickets to the opening night of her tour.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” said the 33-year-old actress.

The Easy A star continued, “I was lucky ’cause we've been friends for a really long time.”

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” explained the Paper Man actress.

While talking about Swift, Stone stated, “She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”

Reflecting on her onstage stamina, The Cruella actress shared, “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does,” added Stone.