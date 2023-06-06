 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone has recently opened up on how she got the tickets to her best friend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the La La Land actress praised the songstress and revealed that they had been friends since their teenage period.

Stone also mentioned that it was You Belong With Me hit-maker who “hooked” her up with tickets to the opening night of her tour.

“The concert was pretty amazing,” said the 33-year-old actress.

The Easy A star continued, “I was lucky ’cause we've been friends for a really long time.”

“I’ve known her since we were 17 and 18, so she hooked me up, which was very nice ’cause I know those tickets are impossible to get,” explained the Paper Man actress.

While talking about Swift, Stone stated, “She's a wonderful friend. She blows my mind.”

Reflecting on her onstage stamina, The Cruella actress shared, “The amount of sheer stamina to do three and a half hours and perform 44 songs and to maintain the extreme energy of the audience — I’ve never seen anything like it.”

“I can’t sing, like, for a massive stadium. Let’s not even go down that road. She has insane talent — I could never do what she does,” added Stone.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”
Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation

Jennifer Coolidge, 'The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White bond over memes, fame in candid conversation
‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal

‘Glee’ star Jane Lynch gives opinion on Phillip Schofield scandal
Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement

Amanda Holden mocks ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby’s emotional statement
Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Emma Stone on how she got the tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour
Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'

Jennifer Esposito opens up about declining 'The Sopranos'
Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies

Anthony Hopkins makes shocking confession about Marvel movies
Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support

Holly Willoughby receives ‘good friend’ Piers Morgan support
Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room

Emmy Rossum gets candid about playing Tom Holland’s mother in The Crowded Room
Nicki Minaj announces album release date

Nicki Minaj announces album release date

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake

John Travolta leaves fans confused by sharing video of Tom Cruise cake