Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Blackpink's fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO's 'The Idol'

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Korean netizens and fans of the K-pop girl group Blackpink have taken to defending Jennie over her part in HBO’s controversial show The Idol. From The Weeknd and Euphoria creator Sam Levinson, the series has premiered to major backlash.

It follows the main character who is a pop star trying to make it big in the industry, played by Lily-Rose Depp as she becomes tangled up in a relationship with a cult leader, played by The Weeknd.

Fans of the group were elated to see Jennie make her Hollywood debut as Dyanne who is one of the main character’s best friends and is also a dancer.

The show has received intense criticism for its graphic sex scenes, with Jennie being a part of a scene where she dances sensually with two male dancers. The Korean audience did not take too kindly to the moment, as it is a more conservative society.

One netizen wrote: “Y’all be crapping about her cosplaying as an actor or something when in real life it’s totally true that she went to Cannes as an actress. Those scenes are also done because she is an actress. I think the b*tches who are cutting her down are just not right in the head.”

“There are many actors who film bed scenes and also so, so many who film crime scenes. Jennie was just acting in accordance with her role so what’s the problem?” added another.

Similarly, a fan questioned why Jennie was receiving criticism for just playing a role. “How did you guys ever watch shows with famous actors doing bed scenes? Why does Jennie become a cheap woman when these are just acting scenes?"

