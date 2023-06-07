 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Web Desk

Prince Eugenie relished expensive champagne, lobster in £30k labour ward

Web Desk

Princess Eugenie, who gave birth to a baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank, had her labour in a private hospital.

The Royal was joined by her family at Portland Hospital as she welcomed her second baby.

The posh facility has a range of facilities, from expensive champagnes and to delicacies.

A cook, who once worked there, tells Mirro.co.uk: "We can get foie gras, lobsters and oysters if people want them, we have fantastic champagne, Dom Pérignon if people want it."

The outlet further adds: "The hospital also offers a range of high-end facilities to guests, including a private in-house photography company for newborn photoshoots and a gift shop that offers trinkets like silver and bronze casts of babies' feet."

"While mums are treated to one-on-one care, their newborns are cared for by staff, and there is a nursery on the first floor," the publications adds.

It continues: "Babies are electronically tagged with a computer system monitoring their exact location at any one time."

