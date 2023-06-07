 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Web Desk

King Charles III hiring youngsters at Sandringham: Read

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

King Charles is reportedly hiring for ecology jobs at Sandringham.

His Majesty is in needs of farmer at the estate and the job is being advertised on the Royal Estate's website.

"Sandringham Farm is looking for harvest students to aid the farms team during harvest 2023.

"The role will involve using modern equipment in an interesting and unique environment.

"Candidates with a strong interest in organic farming or a willingness to learn new techniques would thrive in this role."

This comes as royal biographer Andrew Lownie said: “We will see many more royal properties open to the public and hosting concerts such as Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral.”

The 74-year-old was crowned alongside his beloved wife, Queen Consort Camilla, at the Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023. Their Majesties created history with the first ever coronation after 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953.

Although from a different generation, many perceive the King to be just like his mother - gratifying, impartial, and pragmatic. Some also believe the new monarch will bring a modern wave into the institution with his ambitious plans on ecology.

Speaking to coronation goers at Charing Cross, Geo News exclusively asked them about their opinions on His Majesty and the great expectations that lie on his old shoulders.

“I think he will be less conservative than his mother,” one commented, highlighting their love for King Charles.

They continued: “I think he will take a more active role wherever he can within the boundaries of the kingdom, in the environment. He will push for ways to elevate global warming. But I think in many ways, I think he will be just the same.”

Another reveller went on to praise His Majesty’s ideas on environment and global warming: “I think he will be as good as his mother. We like the new ideas on ecology.”

