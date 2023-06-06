 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queens death

Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie has received no response from the senior members of the British royal family on social media a day after she announced the birth of her second son.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, the 13th in line to the British throne, was born on May 30 and weighed 7lbs 1oz, a palace statement said.

Princess Eugenie, a niece of King Charles and daughter of his disgraced brother Prince Andrew, gave birth to her second child, a baby boy, with her husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

When Eugenie gave birth to her first son in February 2021, the then Prince of Wales, Charles, and his wife Duchess Camilla had shared an Instagram post to congratulate her.

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queens death

The message was posted on the same day as the announcement of the baby was made.

Kate Middleton's brother James was also among those who had commented on Eugenie's picture of her son.

No social media account of the royal family members has posted anything about Eugenie's second son since the announcement was made on Monday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton has shared one post since but it was about the Princess of Wales' royal engagement.

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queens death

The only differences now and then is Queen Elizabeth was alive when Eugenie gave birth to her first son.

More From Royals:

Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Ivanka Trump, Cindy Crawford react to birth of Princess Eugenie's second son

Ivanka Trump, Cindy Crawford react to birth of Princess Eugenie's second son
Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death
Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'
Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?

Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?
Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday

Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday
Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie

Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’

Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’
King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’

Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’
Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’

Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’
Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report video

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report
Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence

Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence
Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'banter' a lot during competitive matches
Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court

Prince Harry 'surprises' judge after skipping Monday trial in High Court
Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?

Prince Harry teases royal relatives with his move?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal shares special birthday tribute to Lilibet
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles

Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance after 'emotional' call from Charles