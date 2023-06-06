 
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Prince Harry skips US court hearing

Hours after Prince Harry appeared in London Hight Court, a US court was due to take up a petition pertaining to his immigration records in Washington.

The hearing on the petition filed by The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project was open to the press.

The organization is seeking information from the government authorities whether the Duke of Sussex receive preferential treatment from the US government.

The hearing came at a time when Prince Harry was in the United Kingdom to testify before London High Court in his case against a newspaper group.

It's not clear whether the Duke of Sussex was be represented by his lawyers in the US.

The conservative group said Prince Harry admitted in his book, Spare, to being a prolific drug user. In its complaint the organization said under the "U.S. immigration law, you can’t come in if you admit to a drug crime. You can only come in temporarily if you get a waiver."

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex arrived at London's High Court on Tuesday where he will give evidence in his lawsuit against the publisher of British tabloid the Daily Mirror, which he accuses of phone hacking and other unlawful acts.

He failed to appear in court as expected on Monday, but entered the witness box on Tuesday.

MGN, now owned by Reach (RCH.L), apologised at the start of the trial for one admitted occasion that the Sunday People had unlawfully sought information about Harry, accepting he was entitled to compensation.

