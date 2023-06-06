Prince Harry speaks of 'significant distress' in courtroom showdown against British media

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has become the first senior British royal to give evidence on a witness stand in 132 years.

The Duke of Sussex on Tuesday appeared in a London High Court in his bitter fight against the UK’s tabloid press, answering questions in a measured, almost hushed tone.

Harry, 38, looked nervous at first, and was at one point asked to raise his voice. He brought to court an overriding argument that the media’s intrusion and tactics caused him significant distress and wrecked some of his closest relationships.



The duke is suing a big British newspaper group, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over phone hacking and using other illicit means to gather information about his life between 1996 and 2009. He faced forensic and detailed questioning from MGN’s lawyer, Andrew Green,

“Some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands” for the distress caused to him, Harry told the court at one point – and “perhaps, inadvertently death,” he added, in reference to his mother Princess Diana.

Tuesday’s courtroom session touched on dozens of snippets from Prince William's younger brother Harry’s youth. His diagnosis with the “kissing disease,” also known as mono; his teenage trips to the pub; his broken thumb and a back injury sustained in a game of polo; his gap year afternoons on the beach; and Princess Diana’s trips to collect him from school – all were all the subject of stories entered into evidence.

Meghan Markle's hubby alleged that about 140 articles published in titles belonging to Mirror Group contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of those articles have been selected to be considered at the trial. Harry said that “every single article has caused me distress.”

“All of these articles played an important role – a destructive role – in my growing up,” Harry said.

In a written statement entered into the court record on Tuesday, Harry expressed concern that his conversations with family and friends may have been intercepted. He noted that he and his brother, Prince William, “naturally discussed personal aspects of our lives as we trusted each other with the private information we shared.”



Harry said that he would discuss “private and sensitive matters regarding our family and personal lives” on voicemails left on the phone of the then Kate Middleton, he said.

Also in his written statement, Harry argued that the press actively tried to ruin his relationships. “I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers,” he penned.

Harry, in a lengthy witness statement and over the course of an hours-long testimony, touched on a number of topics, criticising the current Conservative

He also blasted Piers Morgan in written statement: "The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages… makes me feel physically sick."