 
menu menu menu
Royals
Tuesday Jun 06, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry speaks of 'significant distress' in courtroom showdown against British media

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 06, 2023

Prince Harry speaks of significant distress in courtroom showdown against British media

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has become the first senior British royal to give evidence on a witness stand in 132 years.

The Duke of Sussex on Tuesday appeared in a London High Court in his bitter fight against the UK’s tabloid press, answering questions in a measured, almost hushed tone. 

Harry, 38, looked nervous at first, and was at one point asked to raise his voice. He brought to court an overriding argument that the media’s intrusion and tactics caused him significant distress and wrecked some of his closest relationships.

The duke is suing a big British newspaper group, Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over phone hacking and using other illicit means to gather information about his life between 1996 and 2009. He faced forensic and detailed questioning from MGN’s lawyer, Andrew Green,

“Some editors and journalists do have blood on their hands” for the distress caused to him, Harry told the court at one point – and “perhaps, inadvertently death,” he added, in reference to his mother Princess Diana.

Tuesday’s courtroom session touched on dozens of snippets from Prince William's younger brother Harry’s youth. His diagnosis with the “kissing disease,” also known as mono; his teenage trips to the pub; his broken thumb and a back injury sustained in a game of polo; his gap year afternoons on the beach; and Princess Diana’s trips to collect him from school – all were all the subject of stories entered into evidence.

Meghan Markle's hubby alleged that about 140 articles published in titles belonging to Mirror Group contained information gathered using unlawful methods, and 33 of those articles have been selected to be considered at the trial. Harry said that “every single article has caused me distress.”

“All of these articles played an important role – a destructive role – in my growing up,” Harry said. 

In a written statement entered into the court record on Tuesday, Harry expressed concern that his conversations with family and friends may have been intercepted. He noted that he and his brother, Prince William, “naturally discussed personal aspects of our lives as we trusted each other with the private information we shared.”

Harry said that he would discuss “private and sensitive matters regarding our family and personal lives” on voicemails left on the phone of the then Kate Middleton, he said.

Also in his written statement, Harry argued that the press actively tried to ruin his relationships. “I always felt as if the tabloids wanted me to be single, as I was much more interesting to them and sold more newspapers,” he penned.

Harry, in a lengthy witness statement and over the course of an hours-long testimony, touched on a number of topics, criticising the current Conservative

He also blasted Piers Morgan in written statement: "The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages… makes me feel physically sick." 

More From Royals:

Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours 'King Charles not his real father'

Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours 'King Charles not his real father'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court

Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court
Kate Middleton discusses 'stress management tips' amid Harry's tense testimony

Kate Middleton discusses 'stress management tips' amid Harry's tense testimony
Prince Harry claims press actively tried to ruin his relationships with Meghan and others

Prince Harry claims press actively tried to ruin his relationships with Meghan and others
Prince Harry speaks of 'significant distress' in courtroom showdown against British media

Prince Harry speaks of 'significant distress' in courtroom showdown against British media
Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Prince Harry 'skips' US court hearing

Ivanka Trump, Cindy Crawford react to birth of Princess Eugenie's second son

Ivanka Trump, Cindy Crawford react to birth of Princess Eugenie's second son
Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death

Royals abandon Princess Eugenie after Queen's death
Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'

Prince Harry retaliates against Piers Morgan's 'horrific attacks'
Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?

Where's Meghan Markle as Prince Harry starts legal battle against media?
Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday

Princess Lilibet receives love from Viola Davis on 2nd birthday
Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan friend Holly Willoughby compared to Meghan Markle
Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement

Diana’s butler Paul Burell is a “two-face s***”, says Prince Harry in shocking statement
Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie

Cressida Bonas shares sincere feelings for Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’

Prince Harry called out for his hypocrisy with ‘laughable claim’
King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

King Charles declares big change for Australia after his ascension

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Royal family ‘bracing themselves’ to what Prince Harry’s case ‘dredges up’

Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’

Prince Harry finally arrives at London court after leaving judge ‘surprised’
Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’

Royal family hiding behind ‘protocol’ amid Princess Lilibet ‘snub’
Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report video

Prince Harry ‘warned’ King Charles over Lilibet 2nd birthday: report
Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence

Royal expert claims judge ‘absolutely furious’ at Prince Harry’s absence