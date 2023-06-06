Kate Middleton discusses 'stress management tips' amid Harry's tense testimony

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton stunned everyone as she made a surprise visit to the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday, saying that the centre is a "lifeline" to families in need of practical and emotional support.

The Princess of Wales seemingly suggested others to join the center to deal with stress amid Prince Harry's tense testimony in a London High Court.

Kate said: "It's so important to have spaces like this. I need to come here and pick up some stress management tips. I keep driving past, saying I need to see what's going on in there."



The princess of Wales joined a stress management class where she spoke about the importance of opening up about mental health, where Kate was told "It's so beneficial for us. If I am mentally disturbed how can I help my kids?"

Kate responded as saying: "These are amazing tips you are learning and you can pass them onto your children."

She said: "We all experience such different emotions and cope with them in different ways. It's so important to be able to share them in a safe environment."

When asked by Kate if they feel it's changing culturally to be able to freely speak about your emotions, the group said: "Yes, definitely."

Reacting to Kate's outing and her appearance at stress management class, some royal fans jokingly suggested Harry to follow in the Princess' footsteps "to take stress management tips to cope with emotions in different way.

The princess also met children and amused a toddler with a basket of toys as she praised the "brilliant" work of the centre. "You cheeky gorgeous girl," she said.

The mum-of-three also discussed about "breastfeeding, sleep patterns and weaning."

Kate also took part in a baby massage session. The group burst into laughter when Prince William's wife told one dad how good it was to see a man amongst the five women, saying: "It's great to see a man here."