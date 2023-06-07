 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth threw his weight behind Marve Cinematic Universe after the legendary filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino slammed the comic-book franchise.

During an interview with British GQ, the Thor star responded to the critically-acclaimed directors, “That’s super depressing when I hear that. There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.”

“I’m thankful that I have been a part of something that kept people in cinemas. Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don’t know."

The 39-year-old continued, “I don’t love when we start scrutinizing each other when there’s so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is… I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them.

“But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don’t think any of us have the answer, but we’re trying.”

Previously, the Killers of the Flower Moon director aimed against the MCU movies, saying, "I was asked a question about Marvel movies. I answered it. I said that I've tried to watch a few of them and that they're not for me, that they seem to me to be closer to theme parks than they are to movies as I've known and loved them throughout my life, and that in the end, I don't think they're cinema."

Similarly, the Django Unchained filmmaker also dissed the superhero franchise, adding, “Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is… you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters.

“But they’re not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I’m not the first person to say that. I think that’s been said a zillion times… but it’s like, you know, it’s these franchise characters that become a star.”

