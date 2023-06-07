 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

MGK doubles efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Megan Fox and MGK relationship was dogged with split rumours recently
Megan Fox and MGK relationship was dogged with split rumours recently

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are working hard to salvage their relationship via therapy as the rapper is making serious efforts to make sure the diva remains "happy."

A source close to the couple told ET that the pair is "doing so much better."

"There was obviously quite a bit of drama between them for a second, but they have been working on having very healthy and fluid communication. They have also been seeking therapy, which has helped save their relationship," the source added. 

"They have learned that communication is key, and honesty and trust are the key pillars to any relationship."

The source continued, "MGK has been making a huge effort and is doing everything in his power to ensure their relationship is in a good place and that Megan is happy."

On the duo’s engagement, status, the source added the "work in progress."

"Their engagement status and wedding planning is a work in progress at this time, but they are both confident that they will be together forever," the insider stated.

“Their goal is to have a happy, honest, loving, passionate relationship that they are both committed to."

Moreover, MGK and Fox were engaged in January 2022.

More From Entertainment:

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure
MGK doubles efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship

MGK doubles efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship
Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'

Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'
Marvel founder remembers opposition to Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'

Marvel founder remembers opposition to Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man'
Al Pacino gushes over GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy: 'It's very special'

Al Pacino gushes over GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy: 'It's very special'
Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub
'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims
Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video
K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted

K-pop group Stray Kids’ members reveal who they called after they debuted
Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’

Blackpink’s fans defend Jennie over her appearance in HBO’s ‘The Idol’
BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days

BTS’ Jungkook gives new details on his fight with Jimin during their trainee days
Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’

Eamonn Holmes gives his opinion on Holly Willoughby’s return to ‘This Morning’
Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”

Kim Woodburn says ‘This Morning’ host Holly Willoughby is “a two-faced horror”