 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert 

Matty Healy is seemingly okay following his brief romance with Taylor Swift, but it has has its effects on the musician.

During the recent The 1975 concert in Vienna, Austria, the frontman, 34, took a moment to address the crowd to share his appreciation for the support of his fans.

“[Fans at] the front had some very beautiful signs that said ‘You are loved,’” he said earnestly.

Healy continued, “That was very, very kind of you and I’m sure that it’s alluding to… As you’re aware, I’m not very online at the moment and I’m sure people have just been calling me a c--- relentlessly. I’ve not been online.”

The Chocolate singer than went on to show his appreciation to his bandmates and the support that they have shown, following his split with the Anti-Hero singer.

“But what I have been with is with my boys and honestly as much as I appreciate that — it’s so beautiful, and I thank you, but — I don’t need it ’cause I’ve got them.”

Healy and drummer George Daniel, bassist Ross MacDonald and guitarist Adam Hann have been friends since they were teenagers, and are currently touring Europe in support of their most recent album Being Funny in a Foreign Language, via People Magazine.

The Somebody Else singer and the Lavender Haze crooner reportedly called it quits after a brief whirlwind romance which last merely a month.

Multiple outlets confirmed the split between the pair. “She had fun with him, but it was always casual,” a source told People. “They are no longer romantically involved.”

Swift was first linked to Healy when he was spotted at the Nashville stop of her Eras Tour in May. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure
MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship

MGK doubles the efforts to 'save' Megan Fox's relationship
Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'

Michael Keaton weighs in on 'Batman voice'
Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections

Marvel founder remembers Robert Downey Jr. as 'Iron Man' objections
Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy

Al Pacino reacts to 'special' GF Noor Alfallah pregnancy
Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission

Arnold Schwarzenegger airs apology after past groping admission
Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub

Chris Hemsworth backs Marvel amid Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino snub
'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims

'Barbie' movie paint company reacts to shortage claims
Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video

Jennifer Aniston appears to be fitness diva in new sizzling workout video
'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike

'Emily in Paris' filming hit by writers strike
‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62

‘Bling Empire’ star Anna Shay dies of stroke at 62
Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'

Netflix drops trailer for hilarious crime comedy 'The Out-Laws'
Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Fans mourn the death of singer Astrud Gilberto

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video

Kim Kardashian mocks Kendall Jenner's love life in TikTok video