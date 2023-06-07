Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?

Taylor Swift seems to feel the impact of her breakup with Matty Healy as she continues her massive Eras Tour across USA.

The Grammy-winning musician wrapped her Chicago shows over the weekend. Since the beginning of the tour, after wrapping every city’s three-night shows, the singer commemorates it by sharing a carousel of highlights with a heartfelt and earnest caption to her Swifties.

However, after her three nights in Chicago, Swift’s post seemingly lacked the enthusiasm which she had for her previous shows.

For instance, the singer called Vegas “WILD” and its crowd the “crowd of childhood dreams.” Philadelphia was “a dream, honestly” and Jersey was a “dreamscape.”

However, amid her shows in the Windy City, reports came in that Swift and her rumoured boyfriend have called it quits after a month.

With a little delay than usual, Swift posted her usual highlights from the show with the caption, “Chicago that was sooooo epic. Playing 3 nights at Soldier Field and getting to sing ‘You All Over Me’ with @marenmorris who I adore. You guys were so much fun to play for, I love you [loved up emoji] See you [coming soon emoji] Detroit!”

While the show had a lot happening, the singer seemed more emotional than her other shows. The singer was even seen in tears during many of her emotional performances. Most prominently, the singer was seen holding back tears during her surprise song in a heartbreaking version of I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.

When she sang “Wondering if I dodged a bullet a bullet or lost the love of my life,” Swift visibly sucked in a breath to hold herself.

The Karma singer, 33, and The 1975 frontman, 34, were first linked in last month when Healy was spotted at the Nashville stop of Swift’s Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together, followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.” Healy and Swift were linked in late 2014 when the Blank Space singer attended multiple 1975 shows in Los Angeles.

While the pair never confirmed the romance, reports suggest that it was never serious.