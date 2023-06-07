 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's claims

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has reacted to claims made by Prince Harry during his phone hacking trial in London high court on Tuesday.

In his witness statement, Prince Harry claimed Piers Morgan, the former editor of Daily Mirror, behaviour was "vile and entirely unjustified".

He went on to say the thought of Piers Morgan and his "band of journalists" earwigging on his mother's messages "makes me feel physically sick".

Speaking to Sky News following Harry’s witness statement, the outspoken journalist sarcastically said: "I didn't see it but I wish him luck with his privacy campaign - look forward to reading it in his next book."

Archie and Lilibet doting father on Tuesday testified he had suffered lifelong "press invasion" and that some media had blood on their hands.

The Prince made history as he became the first British royal in more than 100 years to give evidence in court.

