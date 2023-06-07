 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Prince Harry attacks Princess Diana’s ‘beloved’ ex-butler: ‘Two-faced!’

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Prince Harry made these shocking admissions during his appearance as a witness in the phone hacking trial.

For those unversed, this trial is against Mirror Group Newspapers, for alleged phone hacking.

Prince Harry’s time in the witness box is followed by a 55-page witness statement.

During his time up in the stand, Prince Harry went as far as to accuse Mr Burell of being a “two-faced s***.”

This is mainly because of “the way he had sold our mother’s possessions and how he had given numerous interviews about her".”

“We firmly believed that she would have expected some privacy in death, especially from someone she had trusted, and we were so upset at the way he was behaving – I didn't want to hear his reasons for it.”

With all this in the public domain, GB News also confirmed that the Duke of Sussex finds Paul Burell to be a ‘two-faced s***.”

In his statement he said, “I also would have used the phrase 'two-face s***', as is reported, and believe this could have been lifted directly from a voicemail I had left.”

