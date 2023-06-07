Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega wanted to make sure her voice was heard on Netflix's hit show, Wednesday, even if it sparked backlash from many.

During a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Ortega explained why she felt like she had to speak up and alter what was originally written for her titular role.

“I think that because I’m someone who is very opinionated or because I know what it’s like to be a people pleaser in this industry, and I know how unhappy or how frustrating it’s been in the past,” she told the outlet.

“When I went into Wednesday, I really put my foot down and made it clear that everything that I had to say mattered and was heard.”

She went on to add that as the show progressed, everyone started to understand each other and it became “a really collaborative experience.” She said, “I feel really lucky to be able to be in the room early next season and be talking about scripts and giving notes.”

The 20-year-old actress also elucidated her experiences in the industry when she was underestimated for her ideas.

“I’ve had experiences in TV where I felt my voice wasn’t heard, that I was meant to be a puppet. I’ve been told on sets, ‘You wouldn’t know because you’re not a writer,’ or, ‘Just shut up and do your job.’ From 12 years old, I’ve been hearing things like that,” she revealed.

However, while Ortega had ‘hesitance’ going in the Netflix show, she lauded director Tim Burton for wanting to be ‘a soundboard’ for her ‘voice.’ She said, “Every day, me, him, the writers, we’d get together in the morning and go through sides.”

Ortega also expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, “I feel really, really fortunate to be coming on as a producer this time around.”

“Any of the best teams or environments that I’ve been on on set have been people who are very collaborative and wanted to hear different opinions because it’s very easy for people to get caught up in their own,” she said. “I think a project is best when there’s as many voices and ideas thrown out as possible”

In March, Ortega made waves when she revealed that she would change Wednesday Addams’ scripted lines on the fly while filming the Netflix series. The remarks prompted mixed reactions, with some commending Ortega’s perspective, while others criticised her take.