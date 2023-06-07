Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Ellen Pompeo has recently opened up about the possibility of returning to Grey’s Anatomy in season 20.



During her appearance on Variety’s Actors on Actors series, the actress told her former Grey’s Anatomy co-star Katherine Heigl that she might return as Meredith Grey in the next season.

“I will be making some appearances hopefully next year, if I can find some time,” revealed the executive producer and actress of the series.

After her exit in the season 19, Ellen mentioned, “No, it's not a complete goodbye.”

“And I think we've got an interesting story to tell,” said the 53-year-old.

During the conversation, Ellen disclosed that she is currently busy filming a Hulu series, The Orphan.

“That's going to be a very interesting role to play,” mentioned the actress.

Ellen noted, “I haven't played another character in 18 years. That's crazy — crazy town, crazy town.”

However, Ellen told Katherine that she’s ready for the next acting adventure after being Grey for “so long”.

“I'm happy to let that go,” remarked the actress.

Ellen added, “We're past that point. I think it's OK for Meredith to stop making bad decisions.”