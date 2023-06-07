 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'

Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'

Experts believe Prince Harry is “opening up a hornet’s nest” through his fight against the Mirror Group Newspapers.

Former Royal Butler Grant Harrold shared these accusatory claims against Prince Harry.

The converastion arose while Mr Harrold was sitting for an interview with GB News’ Mark Longhurst.

During the course of this chat Mr Harrold retaliated against Prince Harry’s accusations in the witness stand.

He even went as far as to say, “People when they hear these kind of things being said about them, it wouldn't surprise me if they retaliate or say something in response.”

“It's almost opened up a hornet's nest, this is what I'd be advising him not to do.”

“In fact the other day I said I think the best thing for them to do is to continue to lead his private life that he wanted in the States.”

“I understand that he obviously feels strong about this, but there's just things that Royals just don't do, and this is certainly one of them.”

“You don't have a royal member of the royal family in a court testifying. It's just not the done thing.”

