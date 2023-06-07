 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Al Pacino happy with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of babys birth despite rumours
Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours  

Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah are "happy" with each other as they spend time together ahead of baby's birth regardless their huge age gap. 

The Godfather star recently shut down all speculations about him being sad over his girlfriend’s pregnancy including rumours that he questioned her loyalty.

Now, an insider claimed that Pacino is “happy” with Alfallah, adding that the actor knows she has “dated older guys so this isn’t a major issue for them."

According to reports, Alfallah has dated The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger at age 22 when he was 74 and was also linked with Clint Eastwood.

“She has a prominent family background and is comfortable being around major stars and other high profile people," the source added of Alfallah.

The insider added, “Whatever develops in it down the road remains to be seen with the age difference, but they seem to enjoy each other’s company and have things in common in the entertainment area.”

Speaking of his excitement about his soon-to-be-born baby with Alfallah, Pacino told Daily Mail, “It's very special. It always has been. I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

More From Entertainment:

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT
Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection

Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up
Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?
Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20
Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’
Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent

Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent
Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father
Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids

Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’

Gisele Bundchen still gets emotional ‘reflecting on her younger self’
Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

Chris Hemsworth realized importance of life after Jeremy Renner accident

'The Flash' charms critics with speed

'The Flash' charms critics with speed
'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up

'Rings of Power' season 2 'completes' shoot as WGA strike heats up
Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure

Katherine Heigl reflects on 'Grey's Anatomy' departure