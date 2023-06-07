 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?
Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?

Taylor Swift seems to ‘love the players’ and her alleged new mystery man ‘loves the game.’

Following her breakup from Matty Healy, the Anti-Hero hitmaker, 33, is now being linked to Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, 25, after they were allegedly spotted together at a bar in Arkansas, via Seventeen Magazine.

The news comes merely days after reports emerged of split between the Karma singer and The 1975 frontman, following a month-long romance.

Meanwhile, the NBA player has been in the headlines for the past few months for his performance.

According to the outlet, the 25-year-old scored 23 points in his first career playoff game, which helped his team upset the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the Western Conference series. He went on to have a successful stint in the NBA playoffs before his team was ultimately defeated by the Denver Nuggets.

While there has been no confirmation nor hints of a potential brewing romance, Austin’s brother Spencer Reaves was quick to comment on his sibling’s alleged love interest.

On Twitter, Spencer, 27, who is a basketball player himself, quote tweeted the news and added a slew of laughing emojis.

Swift and Healy were first linked in last month when Healy was spotted at the Nashville stop of Swift’s Eras Tour. That same weekend, the duo was photographed together, followed by multiple cosy and discreet outings.

News broke that the pair had “rekindled” their decade-old romance with a source telling the Sun, the pair is “madly in love.”

While the pair never confirmed the romance, an insider cited by People Magazine revealed that the two were “not exclusive” and just “always having fun.”

More From Entertainment:

Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars

Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars
Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good
Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?

Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?
Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT
Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be remembered as a movie star after death

Chris Hemsworth doesn’t want to be remembered as a movie star after death
Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection

Angelina Jolie ditches signature look for new collection
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy ‘still care for each other’ despite break up
Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Al Pacino 'happy' with girlfriend Noor Alfallah ahead of baby's birth despite rumours

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?

Matty Healy wanted to marry ex Taylor Swift before split?
Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20

Ellen Pompeo opens up about the possibility of returning to Grey's Anatomy Season 20
Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega didn’t want to be a ‘people pleaser’ after landing ‘Wednesday’
Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent

Mind-Blowing audition on America's Got Talent
Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Amber Heard manages to pay $1m to Johnny Depp a year after defamation trial

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?

Taylor Swift’s excitement for Eras Tour fading amid Matty Healy break up?
Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father

Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks his silence on tyranny of his late father
Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids

Ben Affleck taking his diet seriously to stay fit for Jennifer Lopez, kids
Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity

Arnold Schwarzenegger reveals how his parents once doubted his sexual identity
Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Matty Healy ‘alludes’ to struggling with Taylor Swift break up at recent concert

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy

Taylor Swift saved herself from further ‘controversy’ by parting ways from Matty Healy