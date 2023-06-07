 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK

King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK

Britain’s King Charles is expected to snub his younger son Prince Harry, who is in UK for phone hacking trial.

Charles visited the Romanian hamlet of Viscri on Tuesday, wrapping up his trip to Transylvania -- a region the king has said is in his "blood."

Charles solo trip to the eastern European country was his first abroad since he was crowned king on May 6.

The monarch arrived in Romania last Friday.

According to a report by Express UK, King Charles return to Britain comes as his younger son Prince Harry is also in the country for phone hacking trial.

The report further claims King Charles is unlikely to meet Harry during the Duke's stay in UK.

Prince Harry arrived in UK on Sunday and appeared in the court on Tuesday.

The Duke was back in the witness box at the High Court on Wednesday.

