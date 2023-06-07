Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation

Queen Camilla has been bestowed with a special honour a month after King Charles coronation.



The King awarded Camilla the highest honour possible in New Zealand.

According to a report by Daily Express, Camilla will become an additional member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to the country.

Queen Camilla’s unique honour was announced in the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023.

The list was published by the New Zealand government on Monday.

Camilla last visited New Zealand with King Charles back in 2019.

According to Daily Star, the Additional Member of the Order of New Zealand is only given out to those who deserve the highest of recognition.

New Zealand’s former prime minister Jacinda Ardern is also among the 182 recipients of the honour.