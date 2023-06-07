 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch
Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

Reese Witherspoon has recently recommended Summer book read for the month of June.

On June 6, the Legally Blonde actress took to Instagram and posted a video of Holy Smale’s “fascinating” book.

The Sweet Home Alabama actress wished her fans and followers “Happy Summer”.

“The kids are out of school, time to have some fun and read some great books,” she began.

The Wild actress continued, “So, I am really excited to share with you, the June Reese’s Book Club pick. It is called Cassandra in Reverse by Holy Smale.”

Reflecting on the story, Reese stated, “This book is so fascinating. It has a lead character whose voice I just loved.”

The Home Again star gushed about the lead character in the book, adding, “She’s very witty. She’s very self-deprecating, she also knows so much about Greek mythology.”

Elaborating on more, Reese divulged, “We meet her on the worst day of her life. She’s getting fired, her boyfriend dumps her and her roommates hate her. On that same day, she discovers she has the power to go back in time.”

Your Place or Mine actress shared that this book has a “twist” at the end that really “surprised” her.

Meanwhile, Reese also mentioned that she “got a lot of really good summer book reads” and would “really excited to share them with you”.

In the caption, the Mud actress wrote, “This super charming and witty novel is about main character Cassie who is stuck in a time loop and trying to fix the 3rd worst day of her life. You may THINK you know what’s going on... but keep reading!!”

In the end, Reese asked, “If you could go back in time, what would you change.”

Watch here:


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder
Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant
Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’
Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room
Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards
Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch
Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices
Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character

Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character
Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'

Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character
Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars

Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars
Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good
Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?

Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?
Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT