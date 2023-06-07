 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices
Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart has recently called out hybrid work culture in offices.

In a new interview with Footwear News, the media personality revealed how this hybrid system will lead the United States to “go down the drain” if people don’t return to office.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” said the 81-year-old.

Martha compared the productivity level of America to France, saying that France is “not a very thriving country”.

“Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?” stated the cook book author.

Martha confessed, “I am on a rampage for people to get back into the office and work in person.”

Last month, the lifestyle icon, who graced the highly coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for 2023, disclosed that there’s “no relaxing really going on in my life”.

“That's not what my life is about,” she remarked.

Martha added, “My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things.”

“There's no reason to retire. I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways,” she concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's tense moment viral video becomes a massive hit
Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’

Chris Hemsworth admits ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ was ‘too silly’
Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

Gigi Hadid connects with celebrated filmmaker after India visit

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder

TV presenter Eamonn Holmes drops F-bomb in on-air blunder
Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

Marvel drops exciting first look image of ‘Captain America: Brave New World’
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega details her ‘weird’ fan moment with flight attendant
Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’

Video: Coldplay’s Chris Martin breaks the internet by going ‘eco-friendly’
Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room
Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards

Jodie Comer's ‘Prima Facie’ wins big at Drama Desk Awards
Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares interesting Summer book pick for June: Watch
Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices
Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character

Chris Hemsworth makes shocking confession about playing Thor character
Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'

Chris Hemsworth talks 'driving force behind' his triumphs: 'My woman'
Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear suffering from dementia, reveals husband
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan reveals she ‘grew up’ with Never Have I Ever’s Devi character
Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars

Vanessa Feltz makes serious claims about This Morning stars
Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Johnny Depp believes Lily-Rose Depp is 'doing something right' amid 'The Idol' backlash

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good

Jennifer Aniston reveals how intense work out caused her more harm than good
Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?

Taylor Swift moves on from Matty Healy with new mystery man?
Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her

Tallulah Willis 'still unpacking' mom Demi Moore choosing Ashton Kutcher over her
‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT

‘Black Mirror’ creator reveals major lesson he learnt from ChatGPT