Martha Stewart criticised hybrid work culture in US offices

Martha Stewart has recently called out hybrid work culture in offices.



In a new interview with Footwear News, the media personality revealed how this hybrid system will lead the United States to “go down the drain” if people don’t return to office.

“You can’t possibly get everything done working three days a week in the office and two days remotely,” said the 81-year-old.

Martha compared the productivity level of America to France, saying that France is “not a very thriving country”.

“Should America go down the drain because people don’t want to go back to work?” stated the cook book author.

Martha confessed, “I am on a rampage for people to get back into the office and work in person.”

Last month, the lifestyle icon, who graced the highly coveted Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover for 2023, disclosed that there’s “no relaxing really going on in my life”.

“That's not what my life is about,” she remarked.

Martha added, “My life is about doing things and learning things and teaching things.”

“There's no reason to retire. I can write sitting down, I can dictate lying down if I have to. I can do any number of things in different places in different ways,” she concluded.