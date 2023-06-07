 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’
Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’

Prince Harry has come under for possessing a ‘laughable’ disposition regarding what he views as an ‘invasion of privacy’.

Royal commentator Allison Pearson weighed in on these accusations against Prince Harry.

She started everything off by referencing the difference in Prince William and Prince Harry’s approach towards Paul Burell.

In Ms Pearson’s eyes, while one brother chose to ‘talk things out’, another adamantly refused.

So much so that many publications branded this difference as the ‘first moment seeds of discord’ were planted.

However, according to The Telegraph Ms Pearson believes this thought process is “laughable frankly.”

Because when “telling the whole world in your autobiography that your brother pushed you, ripping your shirt and breaking your necklace as you fell on to a dog bowl has contributed to the ‘discord’ with William. Just a wild guess.”

These observations have come in response to Prince Harry’s ongoing trial against the Mirror Group Newspapers, over phone hacking allegations.

For those unversed, during his time in the courtroom, Prince Harry even spoke out in his own defense, from the witness box, and accused aides like Paul Burell of ‘banking’ off his mother, as well as ‘selling her secrets’.

He even called Princess Diana’s former butler a “two-faced s***” leaving him feeling “deeply upset and hurt.”

He’s also admitted, “I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in c

More From Royals:

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’
Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey

Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey
Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’

Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop flogging family secrets’: ‘What excuse does he have’

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop flogging family secrets’: ‘What excuse does he have’
Prince Harry’s ‘key claims’ in Spare ‘are untrue’

Prince Harry’s ‘key claims’ in Spare ‘are untrue’
Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case

Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case
‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’
Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement

Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement
Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'

Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'
King Charles attends special concert honouring his Coronation music

King Charles attends special concert honouring his Coronation music
Prince Harry jokes about sharing evidence before taking witness stand

Prince Harry jokes about sharing evidence before taking witness stand
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s claims

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry’s claims
Royal family marks 75th anniversary of arrival of HMT Empire Windrush to British shores

Royal family marks 75th anniversary of arrival of HMT Empire Windrush to British shores
Prince Harry attacks Princess Diana’s ‘beloved’ ex-butler: ‘Two-faced!’

Prince Harry attacks Princess Diana’s ‘beloved’ ex-butler: ‘Two-faced!’
King Charles III hiring youngsters at Sandringham: Read

King Charles III hiring youngsters at Sandringham: Read
Catherina Tate: Being part of Royal Family would be 'awful'

Catherina Tate: Being part of Royal Family would be 'awful'
Kate Middleton 'favourite tiara' comes with shooting cost for health?

Kate Middleton 'favourite tiara' comes with shooting cost for health?
Prince Eugenie relished expensive champagne, lobster in £30k labour ward

Prince Eugenie relished expensive champagne, lobster in £30k labour ward
Meghan Markle will go back to 'acting' after failed production projects video

Meghan Markle will go back to 'acting' after failed production projects
Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours 'King Charles not his real father'

Prince Harry breaks silence on rumours 'King Charles not his real father'
Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court

Prince William, Kate Middleton share first post after Harry's appearance in London court