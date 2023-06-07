Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey

Duchess of Edinburgh, Sophie spent a day in Surrey, where she visited a number of local charities and organisations.



During the visit, she met the staff and volunteers of the charity and spent time with the users of the service, before joining in with an art activity creating a plaster relief using nature’s treasures and a clay mound.

The visit finished with Artventure participants presented a collaborative piece to Her Royal Highness - an impressive canvas with the portrait of late Queen Elizabeth II in a pop art style, they created earlier.

The next stop was Christopher’s in Guilford, which is run by Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, where the Duchess met children and families supported by the charity.

Sophie is Patron of Shooting Star Children’s Hospice, which supports 700 families who have a baby, child or young adult with a life-limiting condition or who have been bereaved across west London and Surrey.

The final stop of the day was Royal Surrey County Hospital to officially re-open a new state-of-the art diagnostic wing.