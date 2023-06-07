 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Tom Holland shares taking a ‘year off from acting’ after finishing The Crowded Room

Tom Holland has recently announced that he will take a year-long hiatus from acting after going through tough time on the sets of The Crowded Room.

In a new interview with ExtraTV, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star confessed, “I'm now taking a year off, and that is a result of how difficult this show was.”

“I am excited to see how it turns out, and I feel like our hard work wasn't in vain,” said the 27-year-old.

Reflecting on working in the bone-chilling crime series, Tom revealed, “It was a tough time for sure.”

“You know, we were exploring certain emotions that I have definitely never experienced before, and then on top of that, being a producer, dealing with the day-to-day problems that come with any film set, just added that extra level of pressure,” he explained.

Tom mentioned, “But I really enjoyed it, I loved the learning curve of becoming a producer.”

“I'm no stranger to hard work, I've always lived by this idea that hard work is good work. And I really enjoyed it,” stated the actor.

Tom pointed out that the “show did break me”.

“There did come a time where I was sort of like, ‘I need to have a break’,” added the actor.

