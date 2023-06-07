Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry has just come under fire for behaving like an ‘deluded ex-royal’ who’s only job is ‘criticising the UK’.

Royal commentator Allison Pearson weighed in on these accusations against Prince Harry.

According to a report by The Telegraph, she started the chat off by accusing the Duke of ‘behaving like a liability’.

So much so that she added, “Focus your energy on saving yourself”.

Especially considering “you’re going to need it when the King realises you’re a total liability and does what he should have done a while ago, and takes away your titles.”

Ms Pearson later went on to offer more insight into her thoughts and admitted, “It’s simply not tenable to have this deluded ex-Royal going around criticising the UK.”

Especially considering the fact that “on a national level, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom”.”

Before concluding however, she slipped in a sly jibe against the Duke and said, “Well, Harry should know all about rock bottom. You couldn’t make it up… but, then, they already have.”