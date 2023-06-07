 
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, who returned to a London court on second day of his trial Tuesday, told that court that he had launched his phone hacking case to stop his wife Meghan Markle from suffering “intrusion and hate” from the press.

Andrew Green KC, acting on behalf of Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), asked when the Duke of Sussex initially discussed possible legal action.

The Duke of Sussex said he believed there was a discussion about him wanting to put a stop to the "absolute intrusion and hate that was coming towards me and my wife and see if there was any way to find a different course of action, rather than relying on the institution’s way".

Green asked if he had wanted to bring an action against NGN first and then decided to also sue the groupl, to which king Charles III's younger son replied: "No, I believe I filed the claims at pretty much the same time." 

Harry also claimed to have found a tracker placed on his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy’s car by a private investigator during the cross-examination.

