 
menu menu menu
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

Prince Harry has rejected a suggestion he wants to have been a phone-hacking victim as he appeared in the court on a second day of evidence in his case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, raised concerns about the level of detail in an article about his visit to a strip club, a court heard on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle's husband Harry , at the very end of cross-examination, appeared to choke back tears as the Duke talked about the experience of giving evidence for a day and a half, saying: "It's a lot."

At one point, a lawyer for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) accused Harry of wanting to be a phone-hacking victim and asked if he would be disappointed if he wasn't, to which Harry responded: "Nobody wants to be phone hacked."

Harry also said an article about a trip to Spearmint Rhino strip club in 2006 - headlined 'Chel shocked' -contained "very specific" information about a conversation with then girlfriend Chelsy Davy. 

He also said an article in 2008 concerning his withdrawal from Afghanistan was likely to have been sourced from unlawful information gathering and that it had impacted his mental health.

More From Royals:

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court
Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report
Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub

Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub
Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle
Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court

Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court
Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation

Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report
King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK

King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK
Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’

Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’
Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’
Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey

Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey
Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’

Prince Harry is ‘laughable frankly’: ‘It’s just a wild guess’
Prince Harry ‘won’t stop flogging family secrets’: ‘What excuse does he have’

Prince Harry ‘won’t stop flogging family secrets’: ‘What excuse does he have’
Prince Harry’s ‘key claims’ in Spare ‘are untrue’

Prince Harry’s ‘key claims’ in Spare ‘are untrue’
Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case

Prince Harry cast himself as ‘battling Goliath’ in phone hacking case
‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’

‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’
Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement

Prince Harry makes THIS glaring error in witness statement
Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'

Prince Harry ‘releasing an entire hornet’s nest’: 'Doesn't surprise us'
King Charles attends special concert honouring his Coronation music

King Charles attends special concert honouring his Coronation music
Prince Harry jokes about sharing evidence before taking witness stand

Prince Harry jokes about sharing evidence before taking witness stand