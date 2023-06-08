 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours
ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours

Holly Willoughby has finally broken her silence amid feud rumours with Amanda Holden.

ITV presenter has reportedly grown 'concerned' of Amanda Holden's status in their showbiz circles, amid claims the pair are embroiled in a rift.

It's long been thought that the pair are far from close friends, and sources now claim Amanda's connections have caught the attention of the This Morning star.

According to The Sun, Amanda and Holly have been pitted against each other for several jobs, and their rivalry has bubbled to the surface in the wake of Phillip Schofield's affair scandal on This Morning.

Amanda was embroiled in a feud with Phillip which began back in 2018, when she claimed he sabotaged her chance to fill for Holly as host of This Morning.

And Britain's Got Talent star raised eyebrows when she appeared to mock Holly's recent return to This Morning in an Instagram video mimicking her opening phrase: 'Are you OK?'

A source told the publication: 'Amanda is a queen bee of ¬showbiz and hugely connected.

'She has the power to get her pals in a position to bag big jobs and Holly has questioned how she's allowed to have become so influential.'

Sources also said that Holly feels Amanda has too much sway in the industry, as was evident when she suggested to Simon Cowell that her pal Alan Carr could replace David Walliams as a judge on Britain's Got Talent, before Bruno Tonioli got the job.

It comes after Amanda poked fun at Holly's comeback speech on This Morning - mimicking her address to This Morning viewers in a video on social media.  

More From Entertainment:

Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments

Holly Willoughby gives befitting reply to Eamonn Holmes amid 'fake' friendship comments
Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’

Hayley Williams gushes over pal Taylor Swift: ‘first industry friend I ever made’
ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours

ITV This Morning Holly Willoughby message for Amanda Holden amid feud rumours
Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity

Natalie Portman shows off wedding ring amid Benjamin Millepied’s infidelity
Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic

Haim sisters laud ‘incredible’ Taylor Swift on ‘insane’ work ethic
Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood

Emily Blunt stands against daughters entry into Hollywood
James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why

James Cameron once snubbed Arnold Schwarzenegger: Here's why
Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer

Shannen Doherty shares 'depressing' health update amid cancer
Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep

Tom Sandoval advised 'security' after 'Vanderpump Rules' reunion ep
Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54

Jennifer Aniston spreads motivational vibes at 54
Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date

Gigi Hadid meet Leonardo DiCaprio mum during lunch date
Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair

Brad Pitt used to 'sneak into' Geena Davis room amid secret affair
Tom Holland counts blessings as he 'returns' to 'Spider-Man 4'

Tom Holland counts blessings as he 'returns' to 'Spider-Man 4'
Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment': Check video

Drake faces livestream 'embarrassment': Check video
'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie

'The Flash's Sasha Calle eyes 'Supergirl' movie
Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy shares honest view on 'Oppenheimer'
Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?

Phillip Schofield vs Holly Willoughby: Who's speaking the truth?
Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London

Idris Elba shares interesting details about his school life in London
Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux cousin Louis opens up on friendship with Jennifer Aniston
Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media

Jenna Ortega opens up about scrutiny from ‘manipulative’ social media
State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes

State Department accuses Roger Waters of using antisemitic tropes