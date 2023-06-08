Jodie Comer ‘halts’ Prima Facie show after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis

Jodie Comer has recently halted her one-woman show, Prima Facie on Broadway on June 7 after struggling to breathe amid New York City air crisis.



According to Deadline, one eyewitness revealed Jodie complained, “I can’t breathe in this air.”

The outlet reported that the Killing Eve star’s manager helped her off stage after 10 minutes into the matinee performance.

A spokesperson for the show spoke to Variety, “Today’s matinee of Prima Facie was halted approximately 10 minutes into the performance after Jodie Comer had difficulty breathing due to the poor air quality in New York City because of smoke from the Canadian wildfires.”

“The performance was set to start again from the top with understudy Dani Arlington going on for Comer in the role of Tessa,” disclosed a spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Prima Facie follows the story of an attorney who defends men accused of sexual assault, before she was being assaulted.

The show has been nominated for four Tony Awards, including one for Comer’s performance as a lawyer.

For the unversed, Comer received Primetime Emmy Award for her Russian assassin Villanelle role in Killing Eve and starred in movies including Free Guy as well as The Last Duel.