 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’
Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

Prince Harry has just been branded ‘the world’s least happy millionaire moaning about his life’.

These claims and accusations have been brought forward by commentator and expert Mark Dolan.

He started off by accusing Prince Harry of being a ‘numpty’ that blames all his issues with Chelsy Davy, on the media.

This has come in light of admissions by Prince Harry himself, who told the Irish edition of the Sunday Mirror, that his relationship with Davy felt “slated to be doomed, from the very start.”

Back in November of 2007, the publication referenced Prince Harry and wrote, “It reported that Chelsy and I had a ‘secret meeting’ where I had ‘begged her for a second chance’.”

“These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed,” Prince Harry also said at the time.

But Mr Mark Dolan believes the royal is being a weird little ‘numpty’ and even went as far as to say, “The world’s least happy millionaire is moaning about his life.”

According to GB News, “He’s blaming the media for his relationship not working out, I think the relationship didn’t work because he’s just an annoying numpty.”

More From Royals:

Legal expert believes Prince Harry had shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry had shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’
Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting

Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist
Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure video

Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure
US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records

US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records
Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll
Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Elliot Page reveals how Olivia Thirlby won his heart

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?

Prince Harry leaves for US as King Charles returns to UK?
King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court

King Charles younger son Harry chocks back tears during interrogation in London court
Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report

Prince Harry ‘should know all about rock bottom’: report
Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub

Royal family’s future social media practices disclosed after Lilibet birthday snub
Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he launched legal battle to protect Meghan Markle
Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court

Royal family releases King Charles first message after Prince Harry gives evidence in court
Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation

Camilla receives special honour month after King Charles coronation
Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report

Prince Harry’s ‘hypocrisy continues to astound’: report
King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK

King Charles likely to snub Prince Harry as he returns to UK
Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’

Prince Harry proves ‘nothing can penetrate his skull’
Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince William betrays his mother Diana and Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle branded ‘Megalomania’
Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey

Duchess Sophie visits charities in Surrey