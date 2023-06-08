 
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Legal expert believes Prince Harry had shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry may have a chance of winning lawsuit in the phone hacking case given the revelation he has made in his testimony.

The Duke of Sussex appeared at London High Court to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) over alleged unlawful information gathering.

The second day of his testimony detailed some troublesome incidents courtesy of the British tabloids that cause a lot of strain in his personal life. And while the case is not simple to prove, a legal expert believes that the royal has a shot at victory.

“You never know what a judge is gonna do, but I would expect that he will be awarded significant damages because this is pretty outrageous, their conduct,” Neama Rahmani, former federal prosecutor and president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, told Us Weekly of the lawsuit.

“I’m sure he prepared it with the help of his lawyers to really show how he was affected by this hacking. You know, how personal this information was,” the attorney said.

“My prediction is that the prince is gonna get a significant award. … I mean, this really crosses the line in terms of reporting — hacking someone’s phone. That’s something that’s unlawful.”

Along with the Mirror’s parent company, Harry is also suing News Group Newspapers, The Sun and the Associated Newspapers Ltd, which owns the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday.

According to news reports, Prince Harry fought back tears on the stand as he finished giving evidence in his phone hacking case.

“It’s a lot,” an emotional Harry said after a long pause, suppressing tears.

