Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for treating most of the world’s public like total criminals.

Royal expert Michael Cole broke down the possible visa ramifications Prince Harry is in line for.

he broke it all down during an interview with GB News’ Mark Longhurst.

In the midst of this chat, Mr Cole pointed out how, “We’ve gone into a lot of things about his young life, such as taking drugs which must have been extremely uncomfortable for him.”

“It also of course has ramifications for his residency in America where they don’t like people coming in with previous drug use.”

Before concluding Mr Cole also pointed out how “Prince Harry is furious, he’s incandescent, he believes his life has been ruined by the press. But he’s accused these people of being criminals. If you’re going to do that, you better come with the evidence.”