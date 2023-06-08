 
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

There are mixed reviews when it comes to King Charles’ service to the monarchy, however, the negative publicity seemed to have worked out in favour of the royal in a way.

Research by former Conservative Party deputy chairman Lord Ashcroft revealed the true scale of the challenge Charles faces now he is king, via Express.co.uk.

Commenting on the research, Lord Ashcroft said, “The personal conflicts and dramas that have beset the royals in recent years reinforce some people’s already negative views.”

He explained, “But the same stories undoubtedly engage the public and highlight one of the monarchy’s greatest strengths – that it is both a public institution and a human family, inspiring interest and occasional sympathy. At home, for now at least, the King has time and goodwill on his side.”

A poll of people from the UK and Commonwealth was conducted with 44 focus groups with people of different backgrounds. When asked what they thought of the new monarch, and most people believe that Charles has a hard act to follow.

Some were critical of the newly crowned king, labelling him as an “oddball,” “an aloof” or a “cold character.”

Meanwhile, some claimed that the monarch has an entitled behaviour. A person from Northern Ireland shared pondered over an anecdote of the king’s privileged behaviour, “Allegedly he had someone to put toothpaste on his toothbrush every morning. Is that true, or no?”

One person in New Zealand said, “Diana was a for the people, wasn’t she? She was like a normal person, like the rest of us. And that’s why she had such mass appeal. And when damage was done to her, that’s why people probably went off Charles in their droves.”

