Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy

Elle Fanning, Gina Rodriguez address being a woman in comedy

Elle Fanning has recently addressed being a woman in comedy along with Janelle James, Gina Rodriguez and Kerry Washington at the Variety TV FYC Fest’s Disney Women of Comedy panel.

“To be funny, these women explain, is to be vulnerable and let yourself go – something women don’t always get to do. Over the three seasons, I’ve just learned to embarrass myself,” said Fanning about her work on The Great.

“You don’t always have to be the woman that walks through rooms thinking, ‘I’m strong, and I know everything.’ I don’t relate to women like that. And that’s not the type of role that I want to play,” revealed Fanning.

Sharing her thoughts on comedy, Rodriguez quipped, “I was pregnant for most, if not all, of filming for Not Dead Yet. I thought this was a For Your Consideration for my baby for best performance in utero.”.

“One of my favorite comedians is Lucille Ball. She’s unafraid to be flawed,” disclosed Rodriguez.

Washington stated, “I learned very early on that there’s no vanity in comedy.”

Meanwhile, James, who played Ava on Abbott Elementary, pointed out, “People think I’ve invented this character. This is a woman I know, that a lot of other Black people know. I’m glad that people are seeing this representation of Black femaleness.”

“That we can be flawed and funny and fabulous,” she added.

