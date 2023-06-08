 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's parents recently made headlines after the collapse of their business.

Before the them, it was Meghan Markle, a member of the royal family, whose parents were targeted after her marriage to Prince Harry. 

Meghan's story is different from Kate's since her father Thomas Markle turned against her and sided with the folks who demonized his daughter after her royal wedding. 

According to a report in the express.co.uk, the online business founded by Kate's parents has been sold and it reportedly owes around £2.6million in debts.

Carole and Michael Middleton, who founded Party Pieces 1987, sold  the company to business tycoon James Sinclair

The publication said It was not yet known how much was paid for the business and its assets in a pre-pack administration.

Express.co.uk reported that the parents of Princess of Wales made millions from Party Pieces as their business grew over the years.

According to the report, Party Pieces wasn't the only thing that helped fill the family's coffers.

It then went on to give details of how Middletons had had enough money before they started the company to support Kate Middleton and her siblings who went to attend the prestigious Marlborough College, where boarding fees for a single year cost more than £32,000. 

