Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry has just been bashed for demanding princely treatment, especially considering he compared Britain to the “national equivalent of Britney Spears circa 2007.”

Daniela Elser, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics in an analysis.

She started the conversation by bashing him for ‘stating preferences’ and demanding the tile of ‘Your Royal Highness’.

“So much for his line in February 2020 when he told conference delegates in Scotland ‘just to call him Harry’,” she admitted.

“Living in the land of the free and what is meant to be the ultimate meritocracy would not seem to have dulled his desire to identify as royal.”

Ms Elser also went on to note, “Harry has spent approximately one month out of the last 41 months in his homeland, so how the dickens is he in any sort of position to offer such a grave diagnosis?”

