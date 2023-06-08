 
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’

Prince Harry allegedly harbors arguments that are ‘completely feeble’, and ‘wrong on many counts’.

Stephen Glover, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics in an analysis.

For those unversed, these allegations have come in response to Prince Harry’s statement to the court, where he branded the country at ‘rock bottom’ amid global judgement from “the state of our Press and our Government.”

Glover however feels Prince Harry’s thoughts are pure ‘nonsense’ because “he is wrong on so many counts.”

According to the Daily Mail, “The idea that Rishi Sunak and ministers are not scrutinised and held accountable is preposterous,” Mr Glover also added.

“They are put under the microscope every hour of the day and night. Where’s the evidence that the Government and the Press are in bed together?”

“In fact, you could probably make a better case than the feeble one Harry trots out if you said that the media in this country are sometimes too quick to berate politicians in power, and too naturally oppositional. But that’s what we journalists tend to do.”

