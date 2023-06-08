 
menu menu menu
Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’
Prince Harry will ‘crash to Earth’ like an ‘unguided missile’

Prince Harry has just come under fire for firing like a loose cannon and an ‘unguided missile, sighting enemies here and there’.

Stephen Glover, royal commentator broke down Prince Harry’s antics and UK trial revelations.

He started by pointing out, “Our constitutional arrangements are a delicate organism, the product of past divisions and compromise. We tolerate — some of us may revere — an unelected head of state, and a Royal Family with all the trimmings, on the firm understanding that they stand apart from politics.”

According to the Daily Mail, Mr Glover feels, “It has worked well enough for the past 200 years because, with a few exceptions, we have had monarchs who have understood the limits of their powers, and respected the right of elected politicians to govern, albeit with the benefit of royal advice.”

“Of course, no one better understood the importance of safeguarding this precious relationship between Crown and Parliament than our late Queen, Elizabeth II. How Harry’s coarse political invective would have grieved her.”

“He’s like an unguided missile, sighting enemies here and there, emitting a good deal of smoke and making lots of noise, before finally crashing to earth with an inevitable explosion — and then mysteriously taking off again, seeking some new target.”

More From Royals:

Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre

Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre
Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’

Prince Harry’s a ‘highly privileged’ man launching ‘ignorant attacks’
Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’

Prince Harry’s arguments are ‘feeble’: ‘He is wrong on so many counts’
Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’

Prince Harry’s ‘offensiveness’ against King Charles is ‘unraveled’
Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?

Prince Harry ‘can’t stand to demand’ royal treatment: ‘What the dickens’?
Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’

Prince Harry should ‘be a bit more careful what he wishes for’
Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’

Prince Harry has a ‘clear knack for theatrical rhetoric’
Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton's name starts appearing in media after collapse of family's business

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties

Kate Middleton not trying to ‘eclipse’ Prince William amid royal duties
Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room

Prince Harry bashed for ‘dragging’ Diana into British court room
King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’

King Charles’ negative publicity somehow becomes royal’s ‘greatest strengths’
Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’

Prince Harry treating the world like a ‘bunch of criminals’
Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony

Prince Harry receives support from this family member amid court testimony
Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Legal expert believes Prince Harry has shot at winning phone hacking case

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’

Prince Harry ‘can’t ride this out’: ‘No concept of innocent until proven guilty’
Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’

Prince Harry branded ‘an annoying numpty’ that ‘blames everyone’
Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting

Prince Harry recalls ‘shock’ to find paps ‘waiting’ during secret Caroline Flack meeting
Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist

Prince Harry talks about getting 'paranoid' as Eton pals mistrust persist
Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure video

Kate Middleton, Prince William want to avoid 'nannies' for kids amid work pressure
US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records

US government given one week to handle request for Prince Harry’s visa records
Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll

Prince William to make better monarch than King Charles III: Poll