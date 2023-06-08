 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Web Desk

Sir Michael Caine writes debut thriller novel, at age of 90

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

It will be published in November by Hodder & Stoughton and will introduce readers to DCI Harry Taylor
Acting legend Sir Michael Caine is still making waves in his career as he writes his debut thriller novel at the age of 90. Called Deadly Game, the novel follows a Metropolitan police detective who unveils a major criminal enterprise.

It will be published in November by Hodder & Stoughton and will introduce readers to DCI Harry Taylor who is the head of a small team of Met officers. The actor has reportedly always wanted to write a book of his own but only got a chance to do so during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He came up with the idea of the book when he read a news story about two garbage collectors who ended up discovering uranium at a dump located in East London. Based on a synopsis acquired by The Times, the detective is “called in when just such a package is found, mysteriously abandoned in Stepney and stolen before the police can reclaim it.

As security agencies around the world go to red alert, it is former SAS man Harry and his small team from the Met who must race against time to find who has the nuclear material and what they plan to do with it.”

Caine commented on the novel, saying: “It's been my ambition for years to write a thriller. It's the genre I most love to read, and I've really got a buzz out of working on Deadly Game and teaming up with Hodder once again to publish it. I hope readers enjoy getting to know Harry Taylor as much as I did.”

