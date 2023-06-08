Prince William lauded for 'channeling best side of Diana' as he opens new cancer centre

Late Princess Diana became the targets of Prince Harry's critics when he referred to her alleged affair with James Hewitt.

A series of social media posts targeting Diana's character were posted after Harry’s first day of testimony in his phone hacking case against the Mirror Newspaper Group (MGN) included references to his mother's affair with army officer James Hewitt.



Harry was called a "traitor who has the most vile and disgusting bits of Diana" by William's supporters who were oblivious to the fact that she was also the mother of their favorite royal and the insults being thrown at her will also hurt him.

And when the Prince of Wales on Thursday attended the official opening of its new state-of-the-art cancer facility, he was praised for "channeling the best side of his dear mother, Diana."

According to express.co.uk, William spent time with some of the first patients treated at the Oak Cancer Centre's Olayan Day Care Unit. William also gave a heartfelt speech to all those in attendance.



The 40-year-old said: "As President of The Royal Marsden, I am delighted to be here with you today to celebrate the opening of a remarkable treatment and research facility, that will transform the lives of cancer patients.

"The Oak Cancer Centre is a major milestone in both The Royal Marsden’s history and the future of early diagnosis. I was delighted to launch the appeal for this facility eight years ago and lay the foundation stone in 2020, so I am incredibly proud to be standing here with you all today in this beautiful building."



