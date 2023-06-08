Royal family snubs Prince Harry with new honour to Queen Camilla?

Queen Camilla hosted the first reception in Clarence House as the newly appointed Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Lancers.

Camilla, 75, was given new responsibility on Thursday when Prince Harry - who made some controversial claims about his stepmother - is in London to give evidence in his lawsuit against MGN.

Some royal fans and commentators see it as a fresh snub to the Duke of Sussex amid his visit to the country.

The Queen attended the reception along with former and current members of the regiment. It was the Queen's second engagement of the day.

The Buckingham Place made the announcement on the royal family' social media accounts, sharing Camilla's photos with the caption: "Her Majesty The Queen has been appointed Colonel-in-Chief of @TheRoyalLancers.

"The Regiment, which was formed in 2015 following a number of amalgamations, has a long Royal history."

On Instagram the royal family also shared a clip showing Camilla celebrating Lieutenant Michael de Burgh's 100th Birthday.

The royal family wrote in caption: "On the day The Queen was appointed Colonel-in-Chief of @theroyallancers, Her Majesty presented Mr de Burgh with a Regimental honour, the Buchan Medal.



Her Majesty’s appointment follows a long Royal history with the Regiment, with Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother among the former Colonel’s. Her Majesty’s father, the late Major Bruce Shand, served with the 12th Lancers during World War II.

For the event, Camilla rocked a long max-length royal blue dress, with puffy sleeves and an open-button collar neckline. She also wore high heels.