Royals
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Prince William reminds Harry of mom Princess Diana's legacy amid court battle

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William has won hearts with his latest move as he opened a new cancer research and treatment center as president of the Royal Marsden Hospital to support a cause close to the heart of his late mother Princess Diana.

The Prince of Wales Seemingly reminded his younger brother Prince Harry of their mom's legacy by taking this initiative amid Harry's legal battle.

William said the state-of-the-art Oak Cancer Centre at the Royal Marsden in Sutton in the southern suburbs of London would help "transform" the life and care of patients.

Prince and Princess of Wales official twitter account on Thursday also shared some pics the details of William's visit with a caption: "It was brilliant to see the Oak Cancer Centre open its doors today. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in making this incredible Centre a reality."

King Charles III's eldest son Prince William followed in his late mother Princess Diana's footsteps to open new Cancer center on Thursday. He visited a branch of the hospital that is designed to help accelerate the development of new treatments and enable clinicians to diagnose more cancers at an earlier stage.

It's been almost three years since Prince William laid the foundation stone for the Oak Cancer Centre, part of The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust that specializes in cancer diagnosis, treatment, research and education in two central London venues and in the Sutton center William visited.

Kate Middleton's husband William, in speech, said: "I was delighted to launch the appeal for this facility eight years ago and lay the foundation stone in 2020, so I am incredibly proud to be standing here with you all today in this beautiful building."

He said the center would deliver “truly integrated ‘bench to bedside’ studies that will speed up the development and translation of new personalized treatments — not just for Royal Marsden patients here, but for cancer patients worldwide.”

He praised the leadership and fundraisers and the support of many generous individuals from across the world, who “helped to make this transformational building a reality. It is this deep-rooted history of philanthropic giving that enables The Royal Marsden to continue their extraordinary efforts to transform the lives of cancer patients.”

Prince William's visit to the care center came a day after it emerged that he and his wife, Kate Middleton, pitched in to help a food bank in Swansea, Wales, after food and toys were taken in a break-in.

The royal family has totally shunned Prince Harry, who's in the UK for his lawsuit against British tabloid press, as King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton all are busy in carrying out their royal duties, seemingly sending a message to the Duke that being a royal means to serve the people.

