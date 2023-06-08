 
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
Kim Kardashian shares very intimate details about her love life

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Kanye West's ex-wife Kim Kardashian has shared very intimate details about her love life with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kim, while having dinner with Scott at Il Fornaio, towards the beginning of the new episode - entitled Everything Is My Fault - discussed her love life.

The two also chatted about the relationship between Cher and her former boyfriend A.E.

The 42-year-old reality star says she has heard reports of the couple making out at a party, which she says would make her feel 'insecure'. 

With her statement, Kim tried to explain to Scott that she's not a 'PDA kinda girl'.

In response, Scott says that maybe Cher is "secure, or has the lights off", to which Kim tells him while laughing: "I pretty much have the lights off now."

Scott says he hasn't seen her out, 'on dates or anything,' since her split with Pete Davidson, with Kim adding, 'It's hard because, what do those first dates look like?'

Kourtney's ex adds that he 'can't imagine' what a first date with her would be like, as she says it would have to be 'behind doors' and they 'couldn't go out.'

"I've been so busy with the Dolce & Gabbana campaign. There's so much to do before Milan, but I need some fun, and to just get out of the house," says Kim.

"I'm love hanging out with Scott. We're both single right now so I feel like there's a lot to talk about and a lot to navigate," Kim adds in confession. She then asks Scott how his back is, after his car accident.

